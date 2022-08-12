Diplomat: Iran needs assurances on political claims regarding Safeguards

TEHRAN— Iran is reviewing the amended proposals put forward by the European Union, a diplomat familiar with the Vienna talks told IRNA on Friday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is reviewing the proposals received to ensure that its demands are fulfilled,” stated the diplomat who refused to be named.

The diplomat went on to note that EU’s proposals are acceptable if they provide Iran with assurance in various issues, including political claims related to the Safeguards issues.

The source also said that the issues of sanctions and guarantees for a lasting agreement are under study.

In a report published late on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal, quoting a European diplomat, claimed that the EU had made proposals on the issue of Safeguards, but the

Iranian diplomat said this proposal should be reassuring for Iran on the one hand and it must cover all the topics discussed in Vienna on the other.

In line with this issue, Mohammad Jamshidi, the political director of the president's office said that an agreement can be reached provided the claims about the Safeguards would be resolved once and for all.

Writing on Twitter, Jamshidi referred to the recent consultations between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and some leaders whose countries are still party to the nuclear deal, saying, “In all the phone conversations of Mr. Raisi with the presidents of France, Russia and China, his decisive position was that only when the claims regarding the Safeguards are settled, the final agreement can be reached.”

Twitter suspended Jamshidi’s account after this tweet.

After four days of intense negotiations which began last Thursday in Vienna and ended on Monday, negotiators from Iran, the United States, and Europe returned to their respective capitals for deliberations on a contentious text presented by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who acts as the JCPOA coordinator.

The Iranian negotiation delegation returned to Tehran on Monday after ending extensive talks on a number of contentious subjects that have long awaited a U.S. political decision. According to a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official, the Islamic Republic expressed its views during the negotiations, and relative progress was made on some subjects.

Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator for the talks, provided some recommendations to all parties on the final day of negotiations. Iran provided an initial response, stating that a full response would be feasible only after a thorough assessment of the suggestions.

"Such matters require comprehensive investigation, and we will provide our final response to the facilitator of the Vienna talks and other parties," the Iranian Foreign Ministry official pointed out.

While certain problems remained unresolved, Borrell announced the end of negotiations, raising concerns in Tehran and elsewhere.

“What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals,” Borrell said on Twitter on Monday.

He added, “If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal.”