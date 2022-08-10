Iranian bookstores possessed by “Marx, Capital and the Madness of Economic Reason”

TEHRAN – “Marx, Capital and the Madness of Economic Reason” by David Harvey has been published in Persian.

Hossein Rahmati is the translator of the book originally published in 2017. Afkar is the publisher of the Persian edition.

Karl Marx’s “Capital” is one of the most important texts written in the modern era. Since 1867, when the first of its three volumes was published, it has had a profound effect on politics and economics in theory and practice throughout the world.

But Marx wrote in the context of capitalism in the second half of the nineteenth century: his assumptions and analysis need to be updated in order to address the technological, economic and industrial change that has followed Capital's initial publication.

In “Marx, Capital, and the Madness of Economic Reason”, David Harvey not only provides a concise distillation of his famous course on “Capital”, but also makes the text relevant to the twenty-first century’s continued processes of globalization.

Harvey shows the work’s continuing analytical power, doing so in the clearest and simplest terms but never compromising its depth and complexity.

“Marx, Capital, and the Madness of Economic Reason” provides an accessible window into Harvey’s unique approach to Marxism and takes readers on a riveting roller coaster ride through recent global history.

It demonstrates how and why “Capital” remains a living, breathing document with an outsized influence on contemporary social thought.

Harvey is the Distinguished Professor of anthropology at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY). A leading social theorist of international standing, he graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Ph.D. in geography in 1961.

He is the world’s most cited academic geographer, and the author of many books and essays that have been prominent in the development of modern geography as a discipline.

His work has contributed greatly to broad social and political debate, most recently he has been credited with helping to bring back social class and Marxist methods as serious methodological tools in the critique of global capitalism, particularly in its neoliberal form.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of David Harvey’s “Marx, Capital and the Madness of Economic Reason”.

MMS/YAW

