Iran U20 fall short against China in 2022 AVC Cup

TEHRAN - China overcame a sturdy challenge from Iran U20 to rally past the tough rivals in hard-fought four-set thriller in their last match in the round of the last eight teams in Pool F in the 2022 AVC Cup for Men at the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Gymnasium here on Friday.

The dramatic 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16 victory not only put China on the top of Pool F, but also handed them semifinal berth. Joining them in the semifinals are Bahrain, with the Iranians relegated to classification round for 5th-8th places.

Zhang Jingyin scored a team-high 19 points including 15 attacks and 3 blocks, while Amir Mohammad Golzadeh similarly contributed 19 points including 18 attacks for Iran.

At the completion of the round-robin Pool F, unbeaten China topped the pool with nine points from three straight wins, followed by Bahrain with six points from two wins against one loss. Iran came in third position with three points from one win against two losses and winless Pakistan finished fourth.

China and Bahrain booked their semifinal berths, while Iran and Pakistan had been relegated to classification round for 5th-8th places.