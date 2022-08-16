Iran Technology Day to be held in GITEX 2022

TEHRAN – On the third day of the [Persian] Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX 2022), a conference titled “Iran Technology Day” will be held.

It is expected that the exhibition will be hosting more than 4,000 exhibitors, 800 startups, 1,000 speakers and scientific personalities, 200 government institutions, and 400 investors from 170 countries.

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit the GITEX 2022 which will be held from October 10 to 14.

The participants can benefit from the special facilities of the Iran Business Center to launch businesses and hold B2B meetings. This year, on the third day of the GITEX exhibition, a big conference titled "Iran Technology Day" will be held.

The participants can benefit from the special facilities of the Iran Business Center in the United Arab Emirates to launch businesses and hold B2B meetings. In addition to introducing your products to foreign visitors, networking with Iranian and foreign partners, and getting to know foreign competitors.

GITEX GLOBAL is one of the world’s most influential meeting places for the technology industry; bringing together thought-leaders, creators, innovators, and makers to discuss, debate, and challenge new ideologies, showcase new products and identify future opportunities.

Launched in 1981, It takes place annually in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Technological development

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies is on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

The Leader has called on all Iranians, including citizens and government officials, to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

Today, the country's knowledge-based ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP, Vice President for Science and Technology, Sourena Sattari told Fars on February 13.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

There are currently 6,263 knowledge-based companies operating in the country, offering advanced products and services in various fields of technology to domestic and foreign markets, and some of them have entered international markets, Siavash Maleki, deputy head of the Fund, stated.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

FB/MG



