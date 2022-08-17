Tehran hosts intl. event on new agricultural technologies

TEHRAN – Iran’s first international exhibition of new agricultural technologies kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Wednesday, IRIB reported.

Representatives of 40 companies active in various agricultural fields showcased their latest products and achievements in this one-day exhibition.

The opening ceremony of the event was attended by senior officials including the ambassadors of Russia, Iraq, Armenia, and Turkmenistan.

This exhibition was held with the aim of networking experts active in the field of new agricultural technologies, completing the value chain of such technologies, supporting knowledge-based companies active in the mentioned field, assessing the country’s agricultural technology needs and accelerating the commercialization of existing technologies.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, a memorandum of understanding was signed among the country’s major organizations and institutions active in the agriculture sector including Supportive Fund of Investment Development in Agriculture (SFIDA), Plant Tissue Culture Association of Iran, Iranian Research Institute of Plant Protection, Horticultural Sciences Research Institute (HSRI), Seed and Plant Certification and Registration Institute, Agricultural Biotechnology Research Institute of Iran (ABRII), Agricultural Research Education And Extension Organization, and the Horticulture Department of the Agriculture Ministry, for cooperation to promote new technologies in this sector.

