Experts from Iran, Mauritius discuss ways to expand mutual tourism

TEHRAN–On Tuesday, ways to boost tourism ties between Iran and Mauritius were discussed during a meeting in Tehran.

About 100 representatives of the private sector of tourism from both countries attended the event, which was organized by Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry in collaboration with the Iranian embassy in Madagascar and Mauritius, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

The meeting, which focused on exploring the tourism opportunities of the two countries, highlighted building relationships between the two nations and learning more about each other’s capacities.

As a result of knowing the tourism capacities of the two countries, the development of tourism interactions will become possible, the report added.

In addition to the tourism cooperation, the purpose of the Mauritius delegation’s visit to the Islamic Republic was to establish cooperation in the fields of economics, industry, and agriculture.

Mauritius is an island country in the Indian Ocean, located off the eastern coast of Africa. Mauritius offers a rich mixture of the many cultures and traditions of its different people. The ethnic and religious diversity of Mauritius also means that there are many holidays and festivals scheduled throughout the year, which makes it a top destination for tourists.

ABU/AM

