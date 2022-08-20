Lighting project to begin on Achaemenid palace

TEHRAN–There are plans to make Charkhab Palace, an Achaemenid-era (c. 550 – 330 BC) structure in Dashtestan county of Bushehr province, brighter by installing new lights, a local tourism official has said.

The project aims to enhance the view of the palace and improve the physical protection of the complex, Farhad Zekavatzadeh explained on Saturday.

Moreover, natural hazards had to be controlled against this valuable work, which was done last year by repairing the fencing and access road, flood control, and cleaning the surroundings, he added.

Cyrus the Great’s Winter Palace or Charkhab Palace is the remains of an unfinished structure that resembles the Apadana Palace of Shush. It is believed that Cyrus (576-530 BC) had ordered the construction of this palace near Susa (modern-day Shush), one of four capitals of the Achaemenid Empire, but construction was abandoned after his death. Today, 10 pedestals have been uncovered at the site, which resembles those found at Pasargadae.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AM



