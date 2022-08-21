Iranian bookstores offer readers “Ways to Make Sunshine”

TEHRAN – “Ways to Make Sunshine” by American teaching artist and author of children’s books, Renée Watson, has been published in Persian.

Peydayesh is the publisher of the book, which is the first book in a young middle-grade series about Ryan Hart, a girl who is pure spirit, kindness, and sunshine.

Carrying original illustrations by Nina Mata, the book has been translated into Persian by Atefeh Hajiaqai.

Ryan Hart can be and do anything. Her name means “king”, that she is a leader, and she is determined to keep growing into the name her parents gave her.

She is all about trying to see the best in people, to be a good daughter, sister and friend. But Ryan has a lot on her mind.

For instance: Dad finally has a new job, but money is still tight. That means some changes, like moving into a new (old) house, and Dad working the night shift.

And with the fourth-grade talent show coming up, Ryan wonders what talent she can perform on stage in front of everyone without freezing.

As even more changes and challenges come her way, Ryan always finds a way forward and shows she is a girl who knows how to shine.

Acclaimed author Renée Watson writes her own version of Ramona Quimby, one starring a Black girl and her family, in this start to a charming new series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Renée Watson’s book “Ways to Make Sunshine”.

MMS/YAW