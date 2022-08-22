Iran battle back to beat Japan at 2022 Asian U20 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Japan 3-2 (27-25, 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8) at the 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Iran are pitted against Japan and India in Pool B. The Iranian team will play India on Wednesday.

The 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is the 21st edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Bahrain Volleyball Association (BVA).

The tournament is being held in Riffa, Bahrain from Aug. 22 to 29.

This tournament serves as qualification tournament for 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

The top two teams will book their places at the World Championship.