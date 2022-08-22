Iran runners-up at 2022 Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Japan in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-23) here in the final match of the 2022 Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship at the Federation Hall on Monday.

Earlier in the day, India defeated South Korea in hard-fought five-set thriller 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 15-12 in the third-place playoff.

Top four teams Japan, Iran, India and South Korea qualified for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.