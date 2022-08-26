Sepahan held by Gol Gohar, Persepolis beat Aluminum

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team earned their first win in the 2022/23 Iran Professional League (IPL) season on Friday.

The Reds defeated Aluminum 1-0 in Arak courtesy of Milad Sarlak’s first-half goal.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar came from two goals down to equalize with Sepahan.

Foolad defeated Tractor 3-2 in Ahvaz and Sanat Naft edged past Havadar 1-0 in Tehran.

Sepahan remain top of the table with seven points, one point above Esteghlal.