Technological advancement: a path towards knowledge-based economy

TEHRAN – Over the past year, in order to realize a resilient and knowledge-based economy, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has implemented a series of activities to further develop the ecosystem of innovation and technology in the country.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology was founded in 2006 as one of the sub-sets of the government with the slogan of moving from an oil-based economy to a knowledge-based one, aiming at increasing technological capabilities and innovation in order to generate wealth from the knowledge and improve people’s quality of life.

So, over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development. The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as "The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating".

During the past year, in order to realize a resilient and knowledge-based economy, a series of activities have been carried out to further develop the ecosystem of innovation and technology in the country, including attracting the participation of relevant ministries, approving and quickly implementing the law on the surge of knowledge-based production, expanding the activities of related to the law on the protection of knowledge-based companies and institutions.

Also, in order to provide technological solutions to national challenges, a strategic technology development headquarters was formed and 362,000 technological projects and 154 commercialization projects were supported, in addition to the inauguration of 23 national mega projects.

Moreover, in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem development, 65 creative houses and innovation centers, and 30 specialized accelerators have been established, as well as empowering and strengthening the export capacity of knowledge-based, creative, and technological companies.

In the field of elite turnover, the number of experts and entrepreneurs returning to Iran reaches 2,700, most of whom cooperate with universities and knowledge-based companies.

In the field of international cooperation, the private sector is supported to create and launching overseas innovation and technology export houses, as well as 27 joint scientific-technology projects with the National Science Foundation of China, and 22 technological cooperation projects with Russian companies.

Law to support knowledge-based firms

With the aim of evaluating and supporting knowledge-based companies, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology put the implementation of the law on the protection of knowledge-based companies and institutions on the agenda, which resulted in the approval of 7,64 companies, product sales worth $10 billion and employment of 350,000 people.

International cooperation

However, one of the other plans, which was carried out with the aim of scientific and technological development, was to move towards international science and technologies.

The joint cooperation program with the National Natural Science Foundation of China and supporting 27 joint scientific-technological projects, holding the sixth period of the Silk Road Scientific Fund and supporting 6 research projects and joint development.

The implementation of 22 technological cooperation projects of Iranian and Russian knowledge-based companies, the start of technological cooperation between the top 5 Iranian universities of technology and St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, and the establishment of the Iran-Russia Science and Technology Exchange Center in St. Petersburg are among others actions taken in this regard.

Development of strategic technologies

To support the development of strategic technologies in the country, 205 technology development plans were approved in accordance with the needs of society, and 23 need-oriented technological plans were defined in accordance with the declared priorities of the country's organizations and institutions.

Holding more than 28 technological events, specialized meetings, and webinars in strategic and specialized priority areas and opening 25 creative and innovation houses are other implementation results of this plan.

Supporting researches

Also, with the aim of supporting the researchers of university professors and graduate students, the plan on strategic technologies laboratory network was taken on agenda.

The results and achievements of this project are the membership of 129 laboratories by providing 5,000 devices and 29,000 laboratory tests to the network, the membership of 14,570 new members to the customer club of this network, and the support of 112 member laboratories.

Supporting 1,688 postdoctoral researchers per month, supporting the publication of 17 articles in top journals, supporting the participation of 46 people in prestigious study courses, and supporting the research of 75 postdoctoral researchers.

Law on knowledge-based production surge

One of the most important actions, with the cooperation of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament), has been the approval and implementation of the knowledge-based production surge law.

This law is approved and is being implemented with the aim of developing the business environment and supporting the growth and competitiveness of companies, as the country is taking steps towards a knowledge-based economy.

