Tehran to host 14th International Forum on Islamic Capital Market in early Nov.

TEHRAN - The 14th International Forum on Islamic Capital Market (ICM) is going to be held in Tehran during November 6-7, Vice Chairman of Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Bahador Bijani said.

The event is organized by SEO with the aim of promoting Islamic financial instruments, Bijani said.

The main topics that are going to be covered in the event include the perspective of the Islamic capital market in the digital era, fintech in the Islamic capital market, digitalization of the Islamic capital market, and alternative investments in the Islamic capital market, according to the official.

Bijani noted that each of the mentioned topics will be examined in detail in separate sections.

For example, in the fintech section, topics such as fintech opportunities and challenges in the Islamic capital market, Islamic fintech and regulatory framework, and artificial intelligence and Islamic fintech will be discussed, he explained.

Digitalization of the Islamic capital market will also be explored in the form of topics such as the use of blockchain and smart contracts in the Islamic capital market, digital currency, investment and the future of the Islamic capital market, tokenization of assets (financial and real) through the Islamic capital market and Mataverse and Islamic capital market.

As for the alternative investments in the Islamic capital market, the official said: “in this section, socially responsible investment (SRI), environmental, social and governance (ESG) approaches, corporate governance principles in the Islamic capital market, and new models of financing by investment funds as well as Exchangeable Trade Funds (ETF) are among the topics that will be discussed.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SEO held the previous two editions of the ICM virtually, but since the severity of the disease has decreased recently, this year the forum is planned to be held physically.

