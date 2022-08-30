Private sector representatives explore ways of collaboration with ESFRD

TEHRAN – The members of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Economic Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee and Knowledge-based Businesses Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) held a meeting with the board of directors of Electronics Support Fund for Research and Development (ESFRD) to discuss ways of collaboration between knowledge-based companies and the fund.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESFRD Mohsen Naderi-Manesh and the Head of TCCIMA’s Economic Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee Farzin Fardis as well as Head of ICCIMA’s Knowledge-based Businesses Committee Afshin Kolahi, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Speaking at the gathering, Naderi-Manesh mentioned some of the services that his fund is currently offering to various businesses including providing bank facilities and granting guarantees, and noted that ESFRD’s support portfolio is not limited only to knowledge-based companies and businesses that operate in the field of advanced industries can also benefit from the fund’s services and facilities.

According to the official, the fund’s current capital stands at 10 trillion rials (about $35 million) noting that the government plans to increase ESFRD’s total capital to 50 trillion rials (over $175 million) in the near future and finally to 150 trillion rials (about $525 million) in the long term.

ESFRD is a private joint stock company, affiliated with the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, which is owned 100 percent by the government.

EF/MA