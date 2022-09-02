What’s in Tehran art galleries

Hoom Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Ilia Al-e Khamis. The exhibit titled “Gil Gamesh” will run until September 12 at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.

Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Paridokht Moshkzad is on display at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 23 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Ahmadreza Ahmadi is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until September 13 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Reza Razvar is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 7 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Behruz Qadami.

The exhibit named “Not to See” will be running until September 23 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

Multimedia

* A collection of artworks in various media by a group of artists is on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Metamorphosis” will continue until September 7 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Amir Nasser Akhlaqi, Mohammad Piriai, Shahla Hosseini, Bita Fayyazi, Samira Shakeri, and Ali Jahangard are showcasing a collection of their paintings and sculpture in an exhibition at Arthibition Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Contemporary Collector” will be running until September 14 at the gallery that can be found at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

Installation

* Sets of installation art by Aboo Shahi are on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “How to Be Iranian” runs until September 30 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Calligraphic painting

* Golhaye Davudi Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Setareh Taheri.

Entitled “Nava”, the exhibit runs until September 16 at the gallery that can be found at 54 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

* An exhibition of calligraphic paintings by a number of artists including Kimia Ahmadzadeh, Nahid Manafi, Mobin Saedi, and Ali Rezai is underway at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 7 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

Photo

* Photos by Javad Pursamad are on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Border of Wandering” runs until September 23 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

ABU/MG