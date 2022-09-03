Technical, engineering services export increases 31% in 4 months yr/yr

TEHRAN - Iran’s export of technical and engineering services rose 31 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) from its previous year, the head of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

Alireza Peyman-Pak put the value of Iran’s technical and engineering services exports in the past year at over $3.2 billion and said that the exports were made to 18 countries.

According to the official, the exports of technical and engineering services increased by 400 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year compared to the preceding year.

He said that the export of the mentioned services is planned to surpass $4 billion in the present year.

Peyman-Pak noted that at the beginning of the current government’s administration, TPO was tasked to hold meetings with the Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services to explore the challenges and issues in the way of exporting such services.

The TPO head further said that the exports of technical and engineering services are set to increase to $6-$7 billion by the end of the current government’s incumbency (August 2025).

Over the past year, the Iranian government has been pursuing a plan to increase the export of technical and engineering goods and services to neighboring countries.

The head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) has said that many of the countries in the region are seeking the Islamic Republic’s engineering and technical services and the country can provide them with such services.

“The 13th government’s major policy is to expand presence in target markets, and many countries in the region are looking for our engineering and industrial capabilities,” Masoud Mir-Kazemi said back in October 2021.

Speaking in a meeting with some of the country’s major contractor companies, Mir-Kazemi noted that such companies should become more productive, value-creating companies.

"Maintaining international economic markets is more important than entering those markets, and to achieve this important goal, the government should pay special attention to organizing the private sector activities in target markets,” he said.

“We know the value of the work of the country's technical, engineering, and professional organizations. The talent and potential of these companies should not be taken for granted,” the official added.

EF/MA