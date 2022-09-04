“Maigret in Vichy” hits Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Georges Simenon’s “Maigret in Vichy” by Abbas Agahi has been published.

The book is published Jahan-e Ketab, a company that has previously published Persian translations of several books from Simenon’s Maigret series, including “Maigret Is Having Fun”, “Maigret and the Killer” and “Maigret’s Anger”.

In “Maigret in Vichy”, when his relaxing vacation is interrupted by a small-town murder, Inspector Maigret cannot resist lending his investigative powers to the case.

Inspector Maigret and his wife take a much-needed holiday to Vichy, where they quickly become used to the slower pace of life.

But when a woman who they regularly pass by on their daily strolls is murdered, Maigret cannot help but offer his assistance to the local Inspector, a former colleague of his.

Set against a backdrop of the gorgeous French countryside, “Maigret in Vichy” shows that even when our trusty detective is outside his jurisdiction, he is still very much in his element.

Simenon was a prolific author who published nearly 500 novels and numerous short works. He is best known as the creator of the fictional detective Jules Maigret.

Although he never resided in Belgium after 1922, he remained a Belgian citizen throughout his life.

His oeuvre includes nearly 200 novels, over 150 novellas, several autobiographical works, numerous articles, and scores of pulp novels written under more than two dozen pseudonyms. Altogether, about 550 million copies of his works have been printed.

Photo: A combination photo shows Georges Simenon and the front cover of the Persian edition of his novel “Maigret in Vichy”.

