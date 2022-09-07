BMI ranked 1st in paying marriage loan

Bank Melli Iran (BMI) stood at the first place on paying the marriage loan worth 6.10 thousand billion tomans to the applicants in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from Mar. 21 to Aug. 22, 2022), the Public Relations Department of the bank reported.

The statistical studies of Bank Melli Iran show that Bank Melli Iran paid off 10,577 billion tomans worth of marriage facilities, showing a 5.2fold hike as compared to the same period of last year.

The rate of loan paid off by the bank in the first five months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from Mar. 21 to Aug. 22, 2021) showed a 1,064 billion tomans hike as compared to the same period of the current year.