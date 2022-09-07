Iran, Japan hold Seminar on Net Zero Emissions

TEHRAN - An educational seminar entitled "Introduction of Japan's policies in using hydrogen and ammonia to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050" was held in Tehran on Tuesday, Shana reported.

According to National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the seminar was attended by senior officials from both countries including NIOC’s Director of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Abbas Razmi, and Head of Economic Department at Japanese Embassy in Iran Kida Yuka, as well as Masashi Watanabe, director for Fuel Ammonia, Petroleum and LNG Policy at Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry’s Agency for Natural Resource and Energy.

At the beginning of the seminar, the NIOC HSE director emphasized the necessity of managing flare gas emissions and increasing awareness about the new methods of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and their application in Iran’s oil and gas industry, saying: “The main goal of this seminar is to reduce greenhouse emissions.”

Stating that Iran is in the list of 10 countries emitting greenhouse gases, he announced: “Based on the plans and goals set, positive steps have been taken regarding the health of humanity; by 2050, the world will go towards zero emission of greenhouse gases.”

Razmi further underlined the importance of keeping in touch with powerful institutions to be able to use new methods for net zero emissions by 2050, saying that it is necessary to create communication and interaction for future plans in the field of reducing flare gases and solving environmental challenges and familiarizing with new methods for estimating the amount of carbon dioxide gas emissions in oil and gas production facilities.

