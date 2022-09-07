Alumina powder production up 7% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of alumina powder in Iran rose seven percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The IMIDRO’s data put the alumina powder output at 80,896 tons in the four-month period of this year, while the figure was about 75,396 tons in the same time span of the previous year.

As the organization has previously reported, alumina powder production increased 11 percent in the first quarter of the present year, from the first quarter of the past year.

The IMIDRO’s data put the alumina powder output at 62,291 tons in the three-month period of this year, while the figure was about 55,974 tons in the same time span of the previous year.

Based on the data previously released by IMIDRO, Iran has produced 230,682 tons of alumina powder in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

The IMIDRO’s data put the alumina powder output at 231,612 tons in year 1399.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

MA/MA