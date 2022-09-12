Exhibition of Iranian foodstuff, agricultural industries to be held in UAE

TEHRAN – An exhibition of Iranian foodstuff and agricultural industries is slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates during November 7-10, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

As IRIB reported, a conference on the investment opportunities of Iran's food and agriculture industries is also going to be held on the sidelines of the mentioned exhibition.

This conference, in addition to providing practical information on the Iranian market and familiarizing businessmen and traders with the latest achievements of the Iranian food and agriculture industries, will introduce the existing capacities of the country in the mentioned sectors.

With an annual turnover of $16 billion, the UAE’s food and beverage market is one of the largest and most dynamic consumer markets in the region, which can be a good opportunity for the development of Iran's food and beverage exports.

Currently, Iran holds nearly three percent of the food and beverage market in the UAE, which can be significantly improved with proper planning.

Increasing non-oil exports to neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government has been pursuing in recent years.

UAE has been among the Islamic Republic’s top trading partners among the country’s neighbors.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the UAE was Iran’s third main export destination in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22).

Iran exported non-oil products valued at $2.264 billion to the UAE in the mentioned four-month period while importing goods worth $4.875 billion.

The UAE was the Islamic Republic’s top source of imports in the mentioned time span.

EF/MA