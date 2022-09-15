Aide to Iran FM: No stalemate in nuclear talks

TEHRAN – An aide to Iran’s foreign minister on Thursday defied EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the nuclear talks has stalemated, saying there is no deadlock in the negotiations.

In an interview with AFP on Wednesday, Borrell said that the talks to revive the 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have entered a “stalemate”.

“Contrary to Mr. Borrell, I believe that there is no stalemate in the JCPOA talks. Rather what will bring the talks to a stalemate is political efforts to leave the Iran file open in the Agency (IAEA),” Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi tweeted.

Mousavi added, “Return to the JCPOA 'yes' but 'never' creating opportunities for the Zionists.”

Tehran has been saying that the claims by the IAEA that Iran may have undeclared nuclear sites are due to bogus information invented by the Zionist regime of Israel. It has said also it is necessary to put an end to such allegations to resurrect the JCPOA.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), on Tuesday said “Iran has sent data and answers to the Agency's queries and has also held dialogue sessions to clear up the ambiguities” regarding traces of nuclear material at three sites.