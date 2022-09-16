Iran runners-up at 2022 Continental Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Morocco 4-3 at the 2022 Continental Futsal Championship final match on Friday.

The tournament was held from Sept. 11 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Iran (sixth in world rankings), Morocco (ninth), Finland (18th), Thailand (20th), Vietnam (40th) and Angola (46th) took part in the tournament.

Ahmad Abbasi and Hossein Tayebi (twice) scored for Iran, while Youssef Jawad (twice), Khalid Bouzid and Ismail Wadouh were on target for Morocco.