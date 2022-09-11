Iran beat Finland at 2022 Continental Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Finland 2-1 at the 2022 Continental Futsal Championship underway in Bangkok, Thailand.

Salar Aghapour and Moslem Oladghobad were on target for Iran.

Iran will play Vietnam on Tuesday in Group B.

The tournament is being held from Sept. 11 to 16.

Iran (sixth in world rankings), Morocco (ninth), Finland (18th), Thailand (20th), Vietnam (40th) and Angola (46th) compete in the tournament.

Six teams are divided into two groups, played in a round-robin format. The top two teams per group will advance to the semifinals.