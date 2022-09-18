Shiraz to host intl. clothing, leather expo in late Sep.

TEHRAN - The First International Exhibition of Clothes, Bags, Shoes, Leather, and Related Industries is going to be held at Shiraz International Permanent Fairground in Fars Province from September 28 to October 1, IRIB reported.

The exhibition is aimed at creating a platform for promoting small businesses, introducing the country's cultural values through tribal clothing, creating a platform for encouraging domestic and foreign companies’ investment in the clothing and leather industries, and creating effective, extensive and sustainable communication between businessmen and people active in the mentioned sectors.

Introducing modern and up-to-date technologies through knowledge-based and international companies, promoting self-sufficiency in the production of products with export capacity, and planning to reach a good position in the world’s markets are also among the goals of this exhibition.

Some specialized meetings and workshops are also planned to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition which are going to be attended by members of the country’s unions and trade organizations active in the mentioned industries.

