Leader to meet military commanders on Wednesday

TEHRAN — According to the head of the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Works and Values, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will meet a group of military commanders on Wednesday.

General Bahman Kargar announced on Sunday that a number of commanders and veterans of the Sacred Defense and the families of the Sacred Defense martyrs will meet with the Leader at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

The meeting will take place as Iran marks an unexpected and surprise invasion of Iran by Saddam Hussein’s army on September 22, 1980.