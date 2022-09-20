Iranian fuel ships heading towards Lebanon in 2 weeks

TEHRAN- Iran’s Embassy in Beirut told Al-Manar that the Iranian fuel ships will navigate towards Lebanon in two weeks.

According to the sources of the Iranian embassy in Beirut, the fuel ships will set off from Iran towards the Lebanese ports in around two weeks, Al-Manar reported on Monday.

The sources added that the Lebanese delegation has been discussing with the Iranian officials in Tehran since Saturday three main issues of receiving fuel, repair of power plants, and construction of new power plants.