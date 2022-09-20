Iran to send fuel to Lebanon: report

TEHRAN— Iran is ready to ship 600 thousand tons of fuel to Lebanon in a 5-month span, Al-Manar news network quoted an official at the Iranian embassy in Beirut.

The Lebanese network quoted the official as saying that Iranian oil tankers carrying fuel are ready to move to Lebanon within one to two weeks and dock at a port designated by the Lebanese side.

Based on the agreement made with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Walid Fayadh, the Lebanese Energy Minister, the Lebanese delegation in Tehran is consulting with the Iranian Ministry of Oil regarding three issues, the official said.

It is noteworthy that this Lebanese delegation has been present in Tehran since last Saturday and is consulting with the relevant ministries.

According to the information obtained by the Tehran Times, Iran has agreed to ship 600 thousand tons of fuel within a 5-month span to Lebanon.

The official also noted that these three issues include helping Lebanon in the field of fuel, improving and repairing electricity networks and building power plants in this country.

Last year, Lebanese traders transported five ships of fuel bought from Iran to Lebanon via Syrian ports.

In this regard, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran and Lebanon share cordial relations.

“We have friendly relations with the Lebanese government and we are trying to help them in the framework of friendly and constructive relations and the development of bilateral cooperation with this country at various levels. Iran has held discussions with the relevant ministries regarding helping Lebanon overcome its energy crisis,” the spokesman said.

He then went on to note that supporting friendly governments and helping solve their problems is on the agenda of Iran’s foreign policy.

“Iran is definitely ready to help solve Lebanon's problems according to its capacities and in accordance with Lebanon's capacity regarding mutual interests and benefits. This is the general and principled policy of Iran, and with the negotiations ongoing between the two countries, the ground for more economic assistance to Lebanon will be prepared,” the diplomat stated.

Kanaani rebuffed speculations about Iran giving free fuel, noting that there is no discussion of giving free fuel.

“Our talks in the field of economic relations and energy supply, both regarding oil and electricity supply are being negotiated in the form of an aid package, and the issue of giving away for free is out of the question. Helping solve Beirut’s energy problems both in the field of fuel and in the field of electricity is on our agenda and we hope that with further negotiations between the two countries, the Lebanese people would be able to see some of their needs met,” Kanaani concluded.

