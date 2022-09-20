Over 100 nanotech projects to be promoted at IranNano exhibition

TEHRAN - More than 100 nanotechnology projects to invest in and commercialize are ready to be offered to investors at the 13th International Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition.

The event will be held in Tehran from October 1 to 4.

These projects, whose initial products have also been manufactured and a large number of them have received a nanoscale certificate, are ready to be presented to investors.

The projects are related to water and environment, health, laboratory equipment, agriculture and packaging, nanomaterials, electronics, advanced materials, paint and coating, and the construction industry.

The technology readiness level (TRL) of these start-up businesses is different and higher than 4, and it shows a significant development in the commercialization path.

In these programs, projects are accepted that are based on the needs of the market or industry, do not have domestic equivalents, or if there are similar ones, have improved quality, properties, or reduced costs compared to it.

Product compliance with nanotechnology definitions is also one of the other important indicators in the acceptance of projects.

Representatives of India, Syria, Mexico, China, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Brazil, Indonesia, Iraq, and Thailand are expected to hold B2B meetings with Iranian companies at the IranNano exhibition.

The visit of business groups from different countries provides a good opportunity for the technology companies present in the exhibition to introduce their achievements and capabilities to foreign markets.

Over 1,000 homegrown products from 180 knowledge-based companies will be displayed in the exhibition.

Industries and investors can interact with technology owners by attending the exhibition and forming knowledge-based companies in the industry or in the form of partnerships.

Business meetings are one of the programs of the nanotechnology exhibition, in which technologists present their abilities or products, and industries also present their needs and conditions for cooperation.

Nanotechnology improvement

One of the industries that have experienced good growth in Iran in recent years, proving the country’s scientific development, is the nanotechnology industry, a subject area that has brought Iran to the world’s fourth place.

Currently, nanotech products are produced and marketed in more than 15 industrial fields based on domestic technologies and are being exported to 49 countries from five continents.

Over the past year (ended March 20), the total sale of Iranian nanoproducts has been equal to 115 trillion rials (nearly $425 million).

The expansion of nanotechnology export programs in recent years and the establishment of bases for exporting nanoproducts to China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq have provided the opportunity for the entry of Iranian nanotechnology goods, equipment, and services into global markets.

Some 42 percent of the products in this field are related to construction, more than 17 percent to the field of oil, gas, and petrochemicals, 13 percent to the field of automobiles, and over 10 percent to the field of optoelectronics.



FB/MG