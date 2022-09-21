OPD girls and an Abadani woman's interesting memories

This book contains the memories of Mina Kamaei, an Abadani woman who lived through the rough times of the imposed war.

Leila Mohammadi conducted the interview and put together the compilation, which was then published by the women of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

The narration in this book takes place during the early years of Mina Kamai's life when the war is just getting started. She was compelled to leave Abadan at her family's urging and relocate to Mahshahr and Ramhormoz. She eventually went back to Abadan, but this time her family moved to Isfahan while she and her sister remained.

At Imam Khomeini Hospital, they began their paramedic training. That same year, she started working and traveled to the villages near Abadan with her friends, who were known as OPD girls, to provide emergency services and vaccinations.

The narrator's happy childhood memories in Abadan's Farah Abad neighborhood are described in the book's opening pages.

The teenage years of the narrator are described in the passages that follow, along with the major and minor occurrences in Abadan. In other words, in addition to Mina Kamaie's personal memories, the book also tells the story of Abadan City in the months and years leading up to the war's peak in this oil-rich and southern city of our country.

The book's prose is straightforward, and the reader can easily picture the setting and put themselves in the shoes of the protagonist as they read.