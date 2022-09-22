Iran ready for fair nuclear deal if US guarantees it will abide by commitments: official

TEHRAN – The chief of the political office of the Iranian presidency has said Iran is ready for a just agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal if the United States gives guarantees that it will not renege on the deal again and gives guarantees that it will commit itself to its obligations.

“If the other side gives guarantee that it will not repeat its past behaviors and remain committed to its obligations, Iran is ready for access to a fair deal,” Mohammad Jamshidi remarked.

He also said in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Iran’s logical behavior and approach in the nuclear negotiations.

“The president clearly said that our main issue in the negotiations is that if the other side shows seriousness in honoring its commitments, the way is open for achieving a fair agreement,” Jamshidi explained.

In his visit to the annual UN conference President Raisi is accompanied by Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and a few other officials.

Raisi held talks with French President Emanuel Macron in New York on Wednesday. France is a party to the 2015 nuclear deal which was ditched by Donald Trump in May 2018.

Jamshidi said, “This position (by Raisi) shapes the path of negotiations that may exit here (in New York).

He added, “We had a serious discussion with the president of France. It was open and detailed and we entered main issues. The meeting was going to last for 45 minutes but it last for 90 minutes.”