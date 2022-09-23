Norway underscores fast revival of JCPOA

TEHRAN — Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held consultations in New York on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister announced Tehran’s readiness to increase contacts and iron out a plan for deepening cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian also emphasized the need to use the existing and diverse capacities of both countries.

‘Agreement in Vienna still possible’

Elsewhere in the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged views over the ongoing talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna.

Amir Abdollahian clarified Iran’s positions, saying if the United States has the necessary will, an agreement is still available.

Iran’s top diplomat added, “The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should act based on its duties and technical responsibilities and distance itself from the political and dual approach regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.”

For her part, the Norwegian foreign minister stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the issues raised in bilateral relations.

She also underscored her country’s interest in a faster solution to the JCPOA revival talks, as well as expansion of cooperation.