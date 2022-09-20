Iran FM holds separate meetings with Qatari, South Korean, Lebanese counterparts

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian took part in separate meetings with foreign ministers of Qatar, South Korea, and Lebanon on Monday to discuss the latest bilateral and international issues including the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Prior to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar discussed the most recent developments during negotiations in Vienna on the resurrection of the 2015 nuclear agreement and looked into possibilities for furthering the development of relations between the two Muslim nations.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Foreign Minister of Qatar, expressed pleasure at speaking with his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian on the future of the nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On the sidelines of the forthcoming 77th UNGA session, the removal of Washington's anti-Iran sanctions may be discussed with the remaining parties to the JCPOA – Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany at a meeting in New York according to a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry earlier in the day.

When asked to comment on President Ebrahim Raisi's journey to New York and the fact that Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani is accompanying the Iranian team, Nasser Kanaani made the statements at a news conference in the capital city of Tehran.

He went on to highlight that “while no plan has been defined for the sanctions removal talks, international meetings and marginal negotiations among officials from participating countries always provide a favorable opportunity for the exchange of viewpoints on issues of common interest, as well as regional, multilateral and international developments.”

“I do not rule out the possibility that there could be nuclear-oriented and sanctions removal negotiations on the sidelines of the meetings. Iran has never left the negotiating table and considers negotiations a proper, logical and reasonable way to resolving disputes,” Kanaani remarked.

He continued by saying that Iran will take advantage of every opportunity to share its rational and constructive viewpoints, and that the UN General Assembly meeting was one of them.

In May 2018, the country's former president Donald Trump renounced the Iran deal and reinstituted the unilateral sanctions that it had eased.

In April of last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, the negotiations to save the deal began in Vienna, Austria, with the goal of determining how seriously Washington intended to rejoin the pact and lift sanctions against Iran.

Despite significant advancement, the lengthy negotiations were often interrupted by the U.S.'s indecision and delay.

Amir Abdollahian spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on a variety of subjects during their meeting in New York, including how to advance bilateral ties between Tehran and Seoul in a number of different areas.

The Iranian foreign minister also met with Abdallah Bou Habib, his counterpart in Lebanon.

The senior diplomats discussed a variety of topics, from bilateral relations between Iran and Arab nations to the most significant events in West Asia and throughout the world.