Parties to Astana dialogue hold informal meeting in New York

TEHRAN — A trilateral meeting was held on Wednesday between foreign ministers of the countries that are parties to the Astana process on the developments in Syria.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

The meeting, which was attended by the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey as well as UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, the participants reviewed the latest developments as well as political and humanitarian initiatives in Syria.

At the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Tehran believes, as in the past, that the Syrian crisis has no military solution.

The crisis can be settled through a political process and in accordance with the principles of international law, he said.

Among the vital rudiments for achieving that goal are an end to occupation and a withdrawal of the foreign forces illegally present in Syria and respect for the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.

Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the significance of the tasks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and stressed the economic and humanitarian situation in Syria and the negative impact of sanctions on the livelihoods of ordinary people.

He also called for a removal of the sanctions and obstacles and for an increase in humanitarian aid supply to all Syrians all over the country.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of the guarantors of the Astana process once again emphasized their commitment to respecting Syria’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

