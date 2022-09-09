Amir Abdollahian urges U.S. to eschew ambiguity to reach final agreement

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stressed that America must refrain from employing misleading language in a text to soon reach an agreement on restoration the JCPOA, commonly called the nuclear deal.

The comments were made by Amir Abdollahian during a phone conversation on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, during which the two parties discussed issues of mutual interest, the most pressing local and global problems, as well as Iran's nuclear negotiations with the involved parties to end the sanctions.

The trip by the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy to Beijing and his conversations on the most recent developments on the Iran-China comprehensive partnership also featured highly in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

Amir Abdollahian spoke specifically about Iran's negotiations with the international community to end the unjust sanctions, saying, "We are still serious in our efforts to reach a good, strong, and sustainable agreement, but the Americans must refrain from using ambiguous phrases on the text to reach an agreement in shortest possible time."

The Chinese foreign minister, for his part, sent warmest greetings to President Ebrahim Raisi on behalf of the Chinese leader. Wang also said Beijing is now more determined than ever to support development of ties with Tehran.

According to Wang, the Iran-China comprehensive partnership must be carried out independently of all other global developments since the two countries' ties are founded on upholding their respective national interests.

He asserted that most regional and global challenges are shared by the two nations, and praised Iran for supporting China's involvement in the Astana peace process talks.

The foreign minister of China expressed his nation's willingness to take an active part in bringing peace and stability back to Syria.

The senior Chinese diplomat also expressed Beijing's vehement opposition to unilateralism in the world and stated that his country supports Iran's justifiable demands in the nuclear talks.

He said Iran must exercise all of its legal rights under the 2015 nuclear accord.