Top Iranian military commander cautions Azerbaijan, UAE

TEHRAN — A senior Iranian commander has warned that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate changes in regional borders and will not remain silent in the face of such a scenario.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, stated on Thursday that Tehran encourages both the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve their disputes through dialogue, reiterating Tehran’s position that the Islamic Republic will not endure regional states resorting to “military conflict”.

Speaking during a military parade near the Imam Khomeini mausoleum in southern Tehran, the commander urged the neighboring states to end the hostilities and begin talks.

He also warned the Persian Gulf region's southern littoral states (an indirect reference to the UAE and Bahrain) to be wary of the Zionist regime's schemes, stressing that the Zionists' presence in the region will affect security and that the Iranian armed forces will monitor the enemy's movements in order to respond to their threats.

Bagheri also stated that Iran desires a West Asian region free of threats and full of friendliness and cooperation, but that the US and the Zionist regime pose a threat to regional security.

The Iranian armed forces, including the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and other military units, are determined to repel any threats and conspiracies, he said, adding that opponents' miscalculations will be punished severely.

Iran to hold joint naval drill



The top commander also announced a coordinated naval exercise in the northern Indian Ocean between Iran, Russia, and China "this autumn".

Other countries, including Oman and Pakistan, may participate in the drills, according to Bagheri, who did not provide any details.

