U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on certain Iranian companies

TEHRAN- New sanctions have been put in place by the U.S. Treasury Department on firms that are allegedly engaged in the manufacturing or transfer of drones to Russia.

The Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center is one of the companies that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury believes is involved in the manufacturing of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or their continuous transfer to Russia.

The new embargo list singles out Iran's Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, the United Arab Emirates' Success Aviation Services FZC (Success Aviation), and the United Arab Emirates' iJet Global DMCC (iJet) based on unfounded allegations that these companies are producing and facilitating the transfer of Iranian-made drones to Russia.

The U.S. Department of State is concurrently designating Russia's Private Military Company "Wagner" (PMC Wagner) and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF) and Qods Aviation Industries under Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, according to treasury.gov.

According to the report, two Russian individuals who were reportedly engaged in the drone transfer have also been sanctioned.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen stressed that the U.S. is committed to implementing sanctions on organizations and individuals that support Russia's unlawful attack on Ukraine, regardless of where they are stationed.

The West, led by the United States, has accused Iran of providing drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, while Tehran has repeatedly denied such charges. The U.S. made the charge first, and then stated that Iran may transfer surface-to-surface missiles to Russia.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister, has said that the Islamic Republic delivered drones to Russia months before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, but any accusation of missile delivery is completely false.

Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated that Tehran is pursuing active neutrality in the face of the Ukraine crisis, and that the Islamic Republic did not supply any weapons to be used in the fight.