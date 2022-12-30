The book “Standing Lovers Die” by Zohre Shariati, is about Seyyed Muhammad Khushbo, also known as Adil, one of the soldiers of the Zainebiyoun Brigade from Pakistan fighting in Syria composed.

* How did you start your writing career and why did you choose the holy defense field?

In school, I wrote good essays and read a variety of books, according to my teachers. The first article I ever wrote was published in the Kayhan newspaper in 1996. Then, when I was in high school, I attended a writing course with very good teachers, and to receive the course certificate, I wrote my first story in the field of war and the holy defense.

However, I started writing stories seriously in 1997, and during these 22 years, I have written mainly about the holy defense.

* What made you write about this subject?

To be honest, I was not the one who chose this subject, the subject was suggested to me by a friend. Then, I started reading about him and the interviews with his family. After reading and analyzing his life through his family's narratives, writing about non-Iranian martyrs became one of my priorities. Also, Adel's young age and personality really caught my attention.

* What’s special about this book that distinguished it from your other books or other writers' books about martyrs?

“Standing Lovers Die” is a combination of fiction and documentary. This means that the fictional portion is completely separate from the documentary portion, and the documentary hasn't incorporated any fiction.

Writing about martyrs in fiction and using imagination should be avoided until there are sufficient and necessary documents about them, according to my personal experience.

* What documents were given to you to write this book?

The documents for this book were interviews, manuscripts, and photos that were given to me by Zainebiyoun and his family, who live in Iran. I don't know exactly how many hours were spent on the interviews, but it took three years to conduct them.

* To your mind, what message does the book have to convey to its readership?

Honestly, this question should be asked to the audience. As I wrote both fiction and documentary sections, I emphasized the intimate and warm relationship between the mother and her son, because it is one of the most extraordinary romantic relationships ever.

* What part of Adil's life did you find most interesting?

The whole story of Adil's life was new and interesting for me in some ways. One of his most appealing qualities was his desire to improve his character, spirit, and even physical health in order to be a better person and assist others.

