Active diplomacy with Oman

Vatan-e Emrooz also put the spotlight on the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Oman and his meeting with Sultan Haitham, interpreting it as a path to revitalizing the JCPOA.

It seems that Oman has taken an intermediary role on the suggestion of the U.S. to finalize the agreement, the publication claimed, quoting Amir Abdollahian who had said “Omani authorities have always played a positive and constructive role in bringing the views of the parties closer to reach the final step of the agreement.”

The state-run Iran newspaper, however, believes that the Oman-Iran meeting centered on enhancing economic cooperation, trade, energy, tourism and transportation. It also emphasized that the Islamic Republic is now ready to negotiate, if the Americans and Westerners stop hypocrisy and act realistically, otherwise, the negotiation process will be halted and the JCPOA revival will face a refusal by Iran.

Arman-e Melli: Officials unable to manage economy

The economic situation, the unbridled inflation and the sharp devaluation of national currency against dollar show that some managers are incapable of managing the country’s economy, an economic expert wrote in Arman-e Melli.

With the U.S withdrawal from the JCPOA, the country faced an uprising inflation, however, today the sanctions are not as hard as before, and we have found ways to bypass them over the past few years. So, it was expected the economic condition to experience improvement, Seyyed Hamid Hosseini argued.

Although it was clear from the very beginning that the country’s governing system should be based on technocracy regardless of reformist or conservative affiliation of the sitting government, in some ministries it is clear that the officials do not have the necessary ability, which creates mistrust in the society.

When society becomes desperate, people withdraw their money from the bank and do not go towards long-term investment, do not invest in production sector. On the other hand, people immigrate, feeling they have no future in the country, which leads to capital flight and a weak economy.

Etemad: Fire under ashes to ignite

Seyed Mostafa Hashemitaba, in an interview with Etemad, said that a decrease in protests should not mean that the authorities deny the problems, because it only makes the “fire under the ashes” stronger.

The reality is that the form of protests in Iran in recent years has become “sinusoidal”, the former presidential contender remarked.

“It subsides but does not end,” he emphasized, noting, “In our country, many people have things to say, people who should be given priority and their words should be heard.”

“I imagine that some officials have got involved in a kind of oblivion by the decrease in protests, while the fire under the ashes will rise again,” he predicted.

Solving the economic problems, improving living conditions and reforming foreign policy were suggestions made by the former vice president as a solution to political problems.

Jomhouri Eslami: Who is responsible?

The steep rise in prices of the currency currencies, coins, cars, foodstuffs and household appliances has confused people, the Jomhouri Eslami publication said in its editorial, asking, “Who is responsible?”

Does the government, which campaigned on the slogan of improving the economic and living conditions of the people, consider itself responsible for these conditions, the newspaper asked.

It also slammed the government for rising unemployment and lack of a proper vision in the future among the youth.

The publication further recommended the officials to take a look at economic indicators when they took over the responsibility and compare them with the current condition, maybe, they find out the results of their performance.

The dissatisfaction has reached such an extent that grand ayatollahs also expressed concern about the situation in the meeting with the parliament speaker and said “People are unhappy with the situation.” They clearly stated that the current government failed to decrease the cost of living and resolve problems.

Kayhan: Currency market controllable

The conservative Kayhan newspaper wrote in a report that the fluctuations in the currency market can be curbed by taking urgent and decisive decisions.

The newspaper, quoting former head of the central bank Ali Saleh-Abadi, addressed three reasons behind rising foreign currency price and the record-breaking decline in Iranian rial. The first reason was increase in interest rates in more than 90 countries of the world, even Japanese yen dropped against U.S. dollar.

The second reason also was seasonal fluctuations of dollar, which happens at the end on each season and the last reason was the unrest in the country, denying that the government itself raised the price of the dollar to compensate its budget deficit.

“To confront the enemies’ conspiracies and measures to weaken Iran’s economy, all three systems must join hands and work hard,” Kayhan suggested at the end.