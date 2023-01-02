Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis commemorated in Mumbai

When the entire world rings the New Year, there will be millions in Iran, Iraq, and Syria who will silently mourn the death of a man who gave them a new life. A life without fear of Daesh.

Also thanking General Qassem Soleimani will be 39 Indian nurses who were taken hostage by the brutal and dreaded Daesh.

The world not only needs to mourn the death of Qasem Soleimani but also celebrate his life.

General Soleimani’s unwavering efforts ensured that Daesh was wiped off the face of the earth. Their evil plans to install a fake ‘Islamic State’ were met with resistance and the strategy of General Soleimani who helped the region get rid of their presence.

According to one Indian expert on the West Asian region, who told a leading Indian newspaper, “Indian officials may have had periodical contacts with him (General Soleimani) to discuss cross-border terror groups in the wider West Asia region. Soleimani was the face of armed resistance against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and contributed in a big way to defeating ISIS.”

The bravado of General Soleimani remains unmatched and unrivaled. There are still some questions that the world still needs to answer.

Who benefitted from his assassination?

Who wanted him gone?

It is only Daesh who wanted to see him gone. However, the Deash had been hurt so brutally that they are yet to regroup themselves.

General Soleimani, along with Iraq’s military chief Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis ensured that peace has returned to the region.

On December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023, condolence programs were held at Iranian Mosque, Dongri; Shia Kabrastan, Mira Road, and Zaib Palace, Yari Road.

Maulana Syed Qazi Askari delivered speeches on the occasion to commemorate the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives protecting not just human lives, but also warding off Daesh attacks on the Shrine of Bibi Zainab, the granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in Damascus.

