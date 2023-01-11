Iran to meet Chile in 2023 World Handball Championship opener

TEHRAN – Iran will open the 2023 IHF World Men's Handball Championship on Thursday with a match against Chile at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland.

Iran are drawn in Group A along with Spain, Chile and Montenegro.

Team Melli are also scheduled to play Montenegro and Spain on Jan. 14 and 16, respectively.

“Most of Iranian players have never experienced a great tournament and anything can happen. But we will do our best to get the best possible results,” Iran coach Veselin Vujovic had already said.

“I cannot promise medal about the competition but I can assure you we will play our heart out to get the best possible results,” he added.

The 28th edition of the IHF Men’s World Championship will be held in Poland and Sweden from Jan. 11 to 29.

Denmark are the two-times defending World Champions, having won the 2019 and 2021 edition.

The winners will seal an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.