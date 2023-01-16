Iran fall short against Spain at 2023 IHF World Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Spain 35-22 in Group A of the 2023 International Handball Federation (IHF) World Handball Championship on Monday.

Iran had previously defeated Chile 25-24 and lost to Montenegro 34-31 in the group.

Veselin Vujovic’s men are drawn in Group I along with France, Slovenia, Montenegro, Poland and Spain.

Team Melli will play Slovenia on Wednesday and meet France and Poland on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The 28th edition of the IHF Men’s World Championship is being held in Poland and Sweden from Jan. 11 to 29.

Denmark are the two-time defending World Champions, having won the 2019 and 2021 edition.

The winners will seal an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.