France strong for Iran at IHF World Championship

TEHRAN - France started the third consecutive edition of the IHF Men’s World Championship with five wins in a row, dominating Iran 41-29, as they are through to the quarter-finals at Poland/Sweden 2023.

After Spain’s win against Slovenia earlier, France secured their quarter-final berth, with the only question still in place being whether “Les Experts” would finish first or second in Group I of the main round at Poland/Sweden 2023.

Veselin Vujovic’s Iran, who renowned for his competitive spirit, had lost to Slovenia 38-21 in their first match in main round.

The Persians are scheduled to play host Poland on Sunday.

The 28th edition of the IHF Men’s World Championship is being held in Poland and Sweden from Jan. 11 to 29.

Denmark are the two-time defending World Champions, having won the 2019 and 2021 edition.

The winners will seal an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.