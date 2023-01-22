Poland beat Iran at 2023 IHF World Championship

TEHRAN - Poland finished the 2023 IHF Men's World Championship on a high, taking a 26-22 bittersweet win over Iran and finishing in the fourth in Group I of the main round in Krakow, while Iran came sixth in the group.

It will be the third time Poland finished outside the top 10, but it will not be their worst-ever result in the competition, which is still the 17th place at France 2017, when Poland also won three matches.

On the other hand, Iran earned a single win in six matches in the competition.

They will finish between the 22nd and 24th places – a new low after finishing 21st in the previous edition in 2015 – with five losses against European sides like France, Spain, Montenegro, Poland and Slovenia.

The 28th edition of the IHF Men’s World Championship is being held in Poland and Sweden from Jan. 11 to 29.

Denmark are the two-time defending World Champions, having won the 2019 and 2021 edition.

The winners will seal an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.