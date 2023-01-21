Vote against IRGC in EU Parliament breaches UN Charter, says Abdollahian

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, late on Friday highly denounced the European Parliament’s irresponsible resolution in designating the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, asserting it is in violation of the UN Charter.

In a phone conversation with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, whose country now holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, Amir Abdollahian stated that the IRGC had prevented strikes on European capitals by Daesh terrorists.

“It played a key role in destroying Daesh terrorist group in Iraq, Syria and the West Asia region. Therefore, the IRGC’s efforts in the war against terrorism should be appreciated by Europeans.”

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a bill urging the EU and its member states to add the IRGC to their list of terrorist organizations for alleged abuse of human rights during recent uprisings.

The parliament also approved another resolution asking for more sanctions against Iranian people and organizations.

The action has been vehemently denounced by Iranian officials, top generals, and political, legislative and judicial authorities as well.

In other parts of his Friday call, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the value of strengthening bilateral relationship and said “certain individuals” should not interfere with Tehran and Stockholm’s long-standing connections for their own “personal and terrorist interests.”

“Iran is always worried about women, children in war-ravaged countries”

Amir Abdollahian also said the Islamic Republic is always distressed about the fate of women and children in war-torn nations in the world.

The senior diplomat made the comments while delivering a speech at the inaugural International Congress for Women of Influence in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

“We are serious opponents of war no matter where it takes place,” Amir Abdollahian remarked.

He went on to add, “Avoiding double-standards, the Islamic Republic is concerned about the situation of Ukrainian women and children, in the same way that it is concerned about the situation of women and children in Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan, and other countries, which have been afflicted with war.”

He underlined that the Islamic Republic makes every effort to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine, where Russia has been waging a war since February 2022, and to encourage the warring parties to concentrate on peace.

Most recently, President Ebrahim Raisi gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the reassurance that “Iran is ready to act as a helpful middleman in bringing an end to the 11-month war between Russia and Ukraine.”

Amir Abdollahian mentioned how the conference underlined “the need to establish the greatest living circumstances and brightest future for women all over the world,” with an emphasis on the role of women in the efflorescence of families and communities throughout the world.

He also criticized the American-led campaign that resulted in Iran’s expulsion from the Commission on the Status of Women of the United Nations last year.

Stripping Iran of its commission seat does not serve to divert the Islamic Republic from its initiatives to raise the position of women in the Iranian society and promote their participation in a variety of political, social, cultural, scientific, and artistic spheres, the chief diplomat remarked.

The conference drew 300 foreign attendees, including current female international authorities, wives of previous and present global officials, and dozens of women’s rights advocates.

FM Qin Gang invites Abdollahian to visit China

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has also invited his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian to pay an official visit to China.

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister also wished Qin luck in his new post.

He also wished him and the government and people of China a happy Chinese New Year and spring season.

Chinese New Year officially began on January 22.

The senior diplomats also discussed the most recent state of bilateral relations as well as the most significant regional and global events of shared interest.

Amir Abdollahian made reference to the recently successful visit of a Chinese deputy prime minister to Tehran and stated that high-level delegation exchanges are very important.

Such visits will strengthen Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

For his part, the chief Chinese diplomat remarked that Beijing places an outstanding value on strengthening ties with Iran and will never spare any opportunity, including exchange of senior delegations, to precipitate such a splendid move.

Qin also reiterated China’s determination in supporting Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“China is ready to work with Iran to uphold basic norms governing international relations such as the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, preserve the common interests of developing countries and safeguard international fairness and justice,” Xinhua quoted Qin as saying.

On December 30, China appointed Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States, to be its new foreign minister.

Qin, 56, replaced Wang Yi, who held the post for the past decade. Wang, 69, was promoted to the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in October and is expected to play a bigger role in Chinese foreign policy.

In solving challenges common to all of mankind, China's diplomacy will offer "Chinese wisdom, Chinese initiatives and Chinese strength", Qin said in his first comments as foreign minister in a statement posted on his ministry's website.

Though Qin sounded optimistic tones about U.S.-China relations during his relatively brief, 17-month stint as ambassador in Washington, his tenure nonetheless coincided with deteriorating ties between the two superpowers.

Qin rose quickly through various positions in China's Foreign Ministry, including two stints as ministry spokesman between 2006 and 2014, and as chief protocol officer between 2014 and 2018, overseeing many of President Xi Jinping's interactions with foreign leaders.

As spokesman, he stood out among his peers for being one of the earliest Chinese diplomats to make sharp comments in defence of China's increasingly assertive foreign policy, what later became known as "wolf warrior" diplomacy, according to Reuters.

But he also displayed a willingness to work with the United States, declaring upon his arrival in Washington in July 2021 after a period of unusual public vitriol between senior U.S. and Chinese officials, that relations held "great opportunities and potential."

Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden pledged more frequent communication during mid-November talks aimed at preventing a new Cold War between their countries, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit China in early 2023.