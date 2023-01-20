Iranian officials lash out at European Parliament decision to blacklist IRGC 

TEHRAN- A myriad of Iranian authorities has shown reaction to a resolution by the European Parliament asking the European Union and its member states to blacklist and restrict activities of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The European Parliament passed the resolution on Thursday. It followed the adoption of a measure on Wednesday backing the effort.

The resolution asked “the EU and its member states to put the IRGC on the EU’s terror list.”

The resolution, sponsored by some 60 parliamentarians from different wings of the European Parliament, was adopted with a large cross-party majority. However, the vote is non-binding.

The blacklisting would include the IRGC and its subsidiary forces, the Basij volunteer forces and the Quds Force.

Additionally, regardless of the location of the action, it would target “any economic and financial activity involving businesses and commercial activities related to, owned, wholly or in part, by, or fronting for, the IRGC or IRGC-affiliated individuals, regardless of their country of operation,” the European Parliament stated.

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell agreed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian that the move was sensational.

“I also agree that the draft by the European Parliament is sensational and is a cause of concern.” Borrell said in phone calls with Abdollahian, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

EU blacklisting of IRGC “desperate” move, violating UN Charter

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced the move by the European Parliament, saying the action was brought on by “desperation” on the part of Europeans.

Raisi made a brief reference of a recent amendment to a European Parliament resolution that urged the EU and its member states to add the IRGC to their list of terrorist organizations at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Europe believed it could “stop the Iranian nation” with such actions, he stated.

Raisi highlighted that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is an “official force” and a component of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He also declared that the action was against both international law and the UN Charter.

Armed Forces warns EU of consequences of banning IRGC

The “desperate” designation breaches all international laws, according to a statement released on Thursday by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The recent action by the European Parliament, which was unprecedented in terms of international laws and regulations, “will influence regional and global security, calm, and peace, and the European Parliament must be vigilant about its ramifications," according to the statement.

After failing in their attempt to sow unrest and instability in Iran, the statement said the recent European Parliament’s move was a tandem with the hostile policies of “the U.S. terrorist regime as well as the false Zionist regime.”

The statement vehemently denounced the move and said it violated even the most fundamental international norms and regulations. It added that the resolution of the European Parliament will have an impact on regional and global peace and security.

“EP move reveals foes’ resentment”

The unlawful action was vehemently denounced by the Iranian Army in a statement released on Friday. It said the European Parliament’s move revealed the enemies' animus for the country's Islamic leadership.

“The European Parliament's action against an anti-terrorist body, which professes to be battling terrorism, is a result of their frustration and failure in promoting recent disturbances in Iran,” the statement added.

It asserted that the IRGC has a proven track record of defeating domestic and international terrorist organizations like Daesh and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

It went on to say that the action is the result of “blindly adopting hostile U.S. policies against the Islamic Revolution” and that it is evidence that Europeans are subservient to the U.S. and “global Zionism.”

Abdollahian calls decision ‘a shot in the foot’

Foreign Minister Abdollahian asserted on Thursday that the European Parliament has “shot itself in the foot” while voting to call for the European Union and its member states to include the IRGC as a “terrorist organization.”

In talks with Borrell, Abdollahian sharply blasted the European Parliament's “emotional, injudicious, inaccurate and unprofessional” conduct, which is at odds with political reason and decency.

Threatening reprisal, Abdollahian stated, “In the field of diplomacy it is vital to respect mutual security and develop mutual trust instead of pursuing the language of threats and hostile acts.”

Abdollahian underlined that Iran has frequently declared that the IRGC is an official state body which has had and will continue to have an essential and key role in safeguarding the security of Iran and the region, notably in the battle against terrorism.

The top diplomat stressed that the Iranian Parliament would respond to the proposal in a “legal and strong” manner and urged the European Parliament to “ponder about the dire outcomes of its emotional behavior and to concentrate instead on the track of diplomacy, constructive interaction, and rationality.”

“Retaliatory move from Iran”

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, blasted the decision as a “miscalculation” and said it would render the European Union as the main sponsor of terrorism.

The Parliament speaker emphasized that the IRGC is the most distinctive non-terrorist organization in the region, and that the world and the general public are well aware that the IRGC is the best organization in the fight against terrorism.

“The European countries demonstrated that terrorism and supporting terrorists are now a part of their official policies, and this new ratification of the European Parliament in including the IRGC on their list of terrorist organizations is in fact encountering the center of culture, martyrdom, and selfless services to the people,” he continued.

The legislator went on to say, “If this decision is confirmed, the Iranian Parliament will undoubtedly take retaliatory action.”

He added that the world is fully known that martyr Qassem Soleimani brought an end to the dreadful terrorist group Daesh.

Qalibaf warned that if European countries don't free themselves from the hegemony of the world's oppression spearheaded by the U.S. and the Israeli regime, they will pay a heavy price.

“IRGC largest anti-terrorism entity in the world”

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the IRGC is the “foremost anti-terrorism organization” in the world.

Writing on his twitter account, Kanaani highlighted that the apartheid regime in Israel is the largest organized terrorist entity in the whole world which was founded by the UK and sponsored by the United States.

The “Global Club of Terrorists” are upset for an obvious reason: the IRGC is the largest anti-terrorism organization in the world.

Kanaani also directed attention to a statement by martyr commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani following the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group in 2017.

General Soleimani was considered as legendary commander against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIS).

“EU Parliament vote against IRGC will undoubtedly elicit reaction”

A top Iranian parliamentarian slammed the European Parliament for passing resolution against the IRGC.

The Iranian Parliament will surely issue a stern reply to the European Parliament’s undiplomatic conduct and described it as an “anti-Iran move” and “undoubtedly damaging,” Abolfazl Amouei, spokesperson for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Tasnim.

The legislator went on to say that the next meeting of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, which would probably be attended by senior officials from the Foreign Ministry and other pertinent entities, will gauge the harmful and negative measure of the European Parliament.

“IRGC is pillar and strength of Islamic Republic”

Pointing out the heinous and illegitimate recent action of the European Parliament in banning the IRGC, Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, an interim Friday prayer leader in Tehran, stressed on Friday that such a mean move bears no momentum and significance for Iran. The action taken by the European Parliament is not worth paying any attention because the IRGC is a noble and elite entity.

Ali Akbari also emphasized that such a move is proceeded because the IRGC is a solid pillar for the Islamic Republic, having a leading role in thwarting and hard and soft power.

“In the resistance front in the West Asia region, you can see the expansion of the IRGC authority and strength while having thousands of seasoned individuals working for this splendid organization as well as complying with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution,” he remarked.

