The West’s media war on Iran doomed to die, official says

TEHRAN- The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has criticized the Western media for applying different standards while reporting on the violence in the West and the rallies that fizzled out in Iran, highlighting how the hybrid and cognitive warfare against Iran is bound to fail.

“Demonstrations, riots, and acts of violence in Tel Aviv, London, and Paris!” Nasser Kanaani said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“But their media speak about protests in Iran, which dissipated over a month ago despite all Western efforts to spark, fuel, and maintain them,” he added.

Kanaani asserted that “the West’s continuous hybrid and cognitive assault against Iran is the culmination of their military, economic, political, and psychological campaign, and it is destined to fail just like the past.”

Certain cities in Iran were the scene of riot acts following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in mid-September. The protest over the sudden death which were peaceful at the beginning quickly turned violent under the propaganda war launched by certain Western officials and incitement by media outlets such Iran International, BBC Persian, VOA, etc.

In remarks in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said, “The events that took place these past few weeks were not just street riots.”

The Leader was pointing to the part played by the foes in the riots in the country.

“They had intricate storylines. The enemy started using hybrid warfare. The enemy, which included the U.S., the Zionist regime, certain sneaky and evil European countries, and other organizations, appeared on the scene well equipped,” the Leader remarked.