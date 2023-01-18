People of color in U.S. still face racial prejudice: Iran

TEHRAN- Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani insisted on Tuesday that the recent brutal killing of an unarmed Black teacher by American police is indicative of the appalling human rights situation that people of color are experiencing in the United States.

Kanaani made comments in reaction to Keenan Anderson's murder after being repeatedly tasered by police in Los Angeles.

Anderson, 31, died in a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after having a cardiac arrest shortly after the incident on the afternoon of January 3 in Los Angeles' Venice area.

He was the cousin of Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.

His death created a significant outrage across the United States.

Calling the demise of Anderson as “tragic,” Kanaani recalled that the murder took place on the anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King Jr., a famous American civil rights activist who devoted his life to achieving equality for the country's African-American people.

“The killing demonstrated that despite the passage of five decades following the assassination of Martin Luther King, his vision of the equal entitlement to civil rights for Black Americans has not yet been achieved,” the spokesperson stated.

He said, “The people of color are still the target of serious violations of fundamental human rights and racial treatment.”