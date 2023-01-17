Iran criticizes Europe for human rights infringement

TEHRAN- Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, on Monday criticized the UK's hypocrisy in denouncing the execution of Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian citizen who spied for the British Intelligence Agency (MI6).

In a series tweets, Kanaani underlined that “the UK's action in violating the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been met with Iran's decisive intelligence and judicial response.”

He added the “increased rhetoric of the UK regime and the support of some of the so-called human rights advocates in Europe for London show their lawlessness and violations of laws” that are based on justice.

“The British regime and those who turn a blind eye to this war crime are not allowed to instruct others about human rights,” Kanaani underscored, noting, “A member of the British royal family considers the slaughter of 25 innocent people to be the removal of a chess piece and is not embarrassed of it.”

According to reports, Prince Harry acknowledged in his memoir "Spare" that he murdered 25 individuals in Afghanistan, comparing his actions to taking “chess pieces” abroad.

His memoir received harsh criticism from media, analysts, army veterans, and even the Taliban.

Afghans have rushed to the streets to demand that Prince Harry be tried for the victims of the UK occupation of Afghanistan, which he has admittedly killed.