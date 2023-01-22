Issuing a statement not an answer to the enemy

A political current in Iran tried and is still trying to categorize Western countries into two groups regarding confrontation with the Islamic Revolution. One is the United States of America, which is an enemy of Iran; and secondly Europe, which, although it has a dispute with Iran, can reach an agreement with it and can even use it against America.

But the recent action of the European Parliament against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) broke that mentality. Nevertheless, some political and media circles in Iran still accuse the Islamic Republic system of leading Europe to take position against Iran with mismanagement.

Regarding the European Parliament's action on IRGC, there are some points:

1- Europe has clearly linked its resolution against the IRGC to the defeat of the riots in Iran and has included it in the text of the resolution.

2- The European Parliament has committed a “strategic and stupid mistake” by declaring the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

3. After the failure of the unrest project in Iran, the West will implement a series of measures against Iran. Therefore, we should show Western countries practically, not by issuing a statement, that if they take action against Iran, their costs will be much higher than Iran's.

Javan: Iran will win the game Europe has started

In an article quoting Iran’s former ambassador to Italy regarding the European Parliament’s move in designating the IRGC as terrorist, Javan writes the European Union will definitely lose if it confirms the resolution by the EU Parliament. This will also lead to a deadlock in political relations between the two sides.

“The resolution passed by the European Parliament against the IRGC is a non-binding one because the European Parliament is not in a position to pass such a resolution and it is more of a show off and a political maneuver,” Abolfazl Zohrehvand said.

The former diplomat also said the European Parliament was only looking for “political exploitation” in line with the riot project in Iran. Moreover, Zohrehvand says, the ratification is facing a problem from a legal point of view.

"Following the path will intensify the challenge with Iran, and Europe does not seek to create a challenge, because it will not produce a result and will completely lock Europe's relations with Iran, and at least some European politicians are aware of the dangers,” the newspaper quoted the former diplomat as saying.

Zohrehvand said Europeans need relationship with Iran even “for their own presence in the region” because Iran is not an isolated country and Europe acknowledges the role of Iran as a regional and even global power.

The former ambassador said Europeans themselves are well aware that “wars are intended to break deadlock in diplomacy,” warning that they will bring diplomacy to a deadlock if they endorse the ratification by the European parliament.

Resalat: Sunak and enigma of JCPOA

British officials claim that after the execution of Alireza Akbari, an Iranian-British national, they intend to review their approach to the nuclear agreement with Iran.

In practice, the Resalat newspaper said, it is for a long time that London has abandoned the nuclear agreement with Iran! Rishi Sunak has a negative and deterrence view of the nuclear agreement. Like former US President Donald Trump, he is trying to include more restrictive clauses in the nuclear agreement. Therefore, the revival of the nuclear agreement is never desirable for the new British prime minister.

Liam Fox, the former defense secretary and a Sunak ally, recently admitted that the new British prime minister will take a tougher stance toward the deal than Johnson.

In such a situation, the new British government may take some actions against the nuclear agreement for some reasons. Of course, in this regard, the British authorities have consulted with the White House officials and will continue to do so.

Some evidence shows that Sunak intends to follow the same failed path of Trump toward Iran. Sunak believes that the agreement will not stop Iran's nuclear program but only delays it. In any case, the new British prime minister, who does not have a high-profile standing in London, is against the 2015 agreement, and it should be noted that the nuclear agreement is an unfavorable thing for him.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Europe's giddiness

In an article entitled "Europe's giddiness", Vatan-e-Emrooz points to the recent developments in the European Union's relations with Iran, from the non-binding resolution of the European Parliament calling the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) terrorist to the union's backdown in this regard, and names it the union's dizziness.

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday (Jan 19) calling on the EU and member states to designate the IRGC as a terrorist group, but it did not vote in favor of suspending the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

The daily writes: “The non-binding resolution of the European Parliament still has a difficult path to its realization, and as it can be seen from the Western media and the positions of European politicians, there is no consensus on the adoption of a similar resolution in the European Union. It seems that Europe at this point does not want to raise the risk of increasing tension with Iran and commit ‘suicide’.”

It added since the West needs to revive the nuclear agreement to curb Iran's nuclear progress, the EU Parliament voted against the clause that called for the suspension and end of the nuclear talks.

Khorasan: Europe's action against Iran will harm everyone

The action of the European Parliament against the IRGC is useless because if such an action was supposed to have an effect, Trump's sanctions on the IRGC would have been effective, Khorasan writes.

The action by the Trump administration some years ago was also criticized by Europe and later by American Democratic leaders, the publication said.

If the European Union takes action against the IRGC, what should Iran's reaction be? And if the resolution is finalized in the Council of Europe, what measures can Iran take in response?

The daily writes: Tehran's reaction will be proportionate and effective at the same time. In recent days, various guesses have been made of Iran's response, ranging from withdrawing from the NPT and expelling IAEA's inspectors to opening the way for the transit of narcotics to Europe, etc.

The armies of the countries members to the EU that endorse such a resolution will be declared terrorist.

Although the Europeans will suffer from the tension in the region, Iran and other countries in the region will also suffer.

While recommending Europe to abandon such a dangerous game, the newspaper says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must, through consultations with the countries of the region and beyond, reduce the dangers of such actions and make it clear that everyone will fall into the ditch if Europe adopts such a reckless decision.

